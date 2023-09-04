CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Anna L. K. Seeley Purchases 2,000,000 Shares

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) insider Anna L. K. Seeley purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £2,520,000 ($3,176,604.06).

CLS Trading Down 2.0 %

LON:CLI traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 125 ($1.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,832. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 134.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 135.76. The stock has a market cap of £496.76 million, a P/E ratio of -250.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. CLS Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 119.20 ($1.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 185 ($2.33).

CLS Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. CLS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,568.63%.

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

