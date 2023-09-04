CLSA Lowers Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) to Underperform

CLSA lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. CLSA currently has $3.30 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $3.32.

Gaotu Techedu Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE GOTU opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $763.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.50 and a beta of -0.59. Gaotu Techedu has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 301.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

