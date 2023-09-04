CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $13.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth $37,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 27.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

