Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,396,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 716,290 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $72,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COLB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLB traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.15. 1,051,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,298. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $35.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $524.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.50 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

