Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th.

Commerce Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 55 years. Commerce Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 31.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $49.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $397.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CBSH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,116. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $75,260.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,526 shares in the company, valued at $448,723.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 429.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

