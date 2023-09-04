Compound (COMP) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21.37 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Compound token can currently be bought for $40.14 or 0.00155370 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Compound has a market cap of $313.73 million and $21.37 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00050079 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00025504 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00026452 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003892 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000239 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 188.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,815,360 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,815,308.79532253 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 40.49373067 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 403 active market(s) with $22,191,346.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.