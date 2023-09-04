Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) PT Set at C$9.50 by Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$9.50 target price on Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CMG. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of CMG stock opened at C$8.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.16. Computer Modelling Group has a twelve month low of C$4.47 and a twelve month high of C$8.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$719.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

