Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.50.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ED opened at $88.35 on Monday. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.70 and a 200 day moving average of $93.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

