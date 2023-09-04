Cooper Companies’ (COO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $420.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $431.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $400.56.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Cooper Companies stock opened at $364.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $381.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.69. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $399.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 62.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

