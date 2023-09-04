Cosmos (ATOM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $67.93 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.44 billion and $67.93 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $6.74 or 0.00026057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00038013 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00012475 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 362,769,150 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

