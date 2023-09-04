Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $595.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $590.00 to $595.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $566.42.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $544.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $241.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $571.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $547.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,918,373,000 after buying an additional 3,561,602 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 846.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $143,580,000 after buying an additional 2,268,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.