Cqs Us LLC Has $13.79 Million Stock Holdings in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Cqs Us LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,006,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. Ur-Energy comprises approximately 1.7% of Cqs Us LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cqs Us LLC owned 4.91% of Ur-Energy worth $13,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URG. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ur-Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 742,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its holdings in Ur-Energy by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 24,488,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,958,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780,004 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ur-Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 702,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 40,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Steven M. Hatten sold 62,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $64,281.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 288,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,206.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ur-Energy news, COO Steven M. Hatten sold 62,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $64,281.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 288,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,206.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roger L. Smith sold 79,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $88,710.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,619 shares in the company, valued at $665,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 393,257 shares of company stock valued at $435,522. 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.00 to $1.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ur-Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.80 price objective on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Price Performance

URG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.35. 2,035,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $357.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.41. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.50.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ur-Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.