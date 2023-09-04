Cqs Us LLC Has $637,000 Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Cqs Us LLC decreased its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the period. Cqs Us LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UA. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.4% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 25.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.06. 2,626,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.47. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $11.41.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.59%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

