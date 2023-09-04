Cqs Us LLC Sells 777,849 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Cqs Us LLC decreased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,108,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777,849 shares during the period. Carnival Co. & makes up approximately 1.3% of Cqs Us LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cqs Us LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $10,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 403.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

CUK traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.15. 1,207,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $17.67.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.64) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.