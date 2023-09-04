Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 97,465 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 97,465 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 2.2% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $64,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 19.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Danaher by 76.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

Danaher Stock Up 0.2 %

Danaher stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $265.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,568,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,645. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $294.60. The company has a market capitalization of $196.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

