Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $9.87 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,894,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,308,000 after acquiring an additional 447,835 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,636,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,489 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $2,937,315,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 227,364 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,016. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.31. 11,262,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,873,846. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $256.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.89 and its 200 day moving average is $61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

