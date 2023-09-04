Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 2,560 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $414.71. 3,587,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,770,373. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $331.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

