Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 29,235 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 429,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29,235 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Totem Point Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its position in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $240,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,043 shares of company stock valued at $7,411,558 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,671,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,473,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $138.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

