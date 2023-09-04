Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 4,020 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,114,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,877,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,656. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.10 and a 200-day moving average of $97.95. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

