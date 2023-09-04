Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 458 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 1.3% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $39,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,124.72, for a total value of $781,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,327,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,124.72, for a total transaction of $781,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,327,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total value of $1,974,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,699 shares in the company, valued at $107,147,850.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,420,199. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded up $9.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3,114.89. The company had a trading volume of 197,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,108. The company has a market capitalization of $111.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $3,251.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,951.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,720.53.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $19.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,111.80.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

