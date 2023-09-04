Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 115.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 58,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $220.78. 559,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,829. The company has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $229.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

