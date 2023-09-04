CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $182.51.

Shares of CRWD opened at $161.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of -393.24, a PEG ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.20 and its 200-day moving average is $140.00. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $195.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648 in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964,190 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,740,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

