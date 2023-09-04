CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $175.00 price target on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded CrowdStrike from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $182.51.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $161.23 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $195.29. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 14,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $2,099,276.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 380,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,398,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.3% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.