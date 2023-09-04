Culp (NYSE:CULP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Trading Down 0.9 %

Culp stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.29. Culp has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $5.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.04 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Culp will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Culp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Culp during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Culp during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Culp by 15.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

