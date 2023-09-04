Culp (NYSE:CULP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Trading Down 0.9 %
Culp stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.29. Culp has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $5.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.04 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Culp will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
