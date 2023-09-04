Curbstone Financial Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,984 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock worth $44,556,447 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.75. 4,981,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,323,016. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.62. The firm has a market cap of $142.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.