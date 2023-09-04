Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $725,000 Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $386,590,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 13,395,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.
Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of PEAK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.65. 2,393,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,311,365. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88.
Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 123.71%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.73.
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
