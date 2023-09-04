Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $787,000 Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 168.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 20.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

AVAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.75.

Shares of AVAV stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.05. The company had a trading volume of 169,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,845. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.56. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $74.91 and a one year high of $112.39.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

