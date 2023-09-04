Curbstone Financial Management Corp Increases Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.4% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 17.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.7% in the first quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 10,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,077 shares in the company, valued at $7,691,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,584.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,691,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,404 shares of company stock worth $7,208,208 over the last ninety days. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.48.

Trade Desk stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,050,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,811. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.63. The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.72. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

