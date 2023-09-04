Curbstone Financial Management Corp Increases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $259.48. 667,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,310. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.53 and a 200-day moving average of $239.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -194.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.24.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

