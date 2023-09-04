Curbstone Financial Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after purchasing an additional 966,768 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 44.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.56. 7,725,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,709,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

