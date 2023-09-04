CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 232.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,937 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned 0.26% of CVB Financial worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CVB Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,338,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,359,000 after purchasing an additional 105,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,666 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,452,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,413,000 after purchasing an additional 231,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,733,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,271,000 after purchasing an additional 212,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ CVBF traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,422. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.45. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $29.25.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $132.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.28 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 39.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Insider Transactions at CVB Financial

In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $3,220,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 167,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,198. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Further Reading

