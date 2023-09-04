CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

CVR Partners stock opened at $76.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.12. CVR Partners has a 52 week low of $72.21 and a 52 week high of $137.00. The company has a market capitalization of $810.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 30.50%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $4.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $16.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.60%. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is currently 73.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in CVR Partners during the first quarter worth about $4,707,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in CVR Partners by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 210,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,142,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CVR Partners by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 13,152 shares during the period. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the fourth quarter worth $1,301,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in CVR Partners by 103.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

