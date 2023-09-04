CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CBAY. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Jonestrading raised their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 0.35.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.78 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CymaBay Therapeutics

In other news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $177,471.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $177,471.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $59,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,189 shares of company stock worth $1,103,010 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CymaBay Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 183.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,593 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,842,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 53,919 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,272,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,828,000 after buying an additional 47,146 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

