Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 408.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 0.5% of Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Danaher by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Danaher by 76.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Danaher by 135.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $265.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,568,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,645. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $294.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.