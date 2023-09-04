Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $155.56. 866,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,967. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.63 and its 200 day moving average is $157.24.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total value of $5,612,970.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,866,906.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 23,222 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $3,948,668.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,163,110.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total transaction of $5,612,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at $26,866,906.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,775 shares of company stock worth $43,532,251. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

