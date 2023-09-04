Daventry Group LP Has $19.37 Million Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Daventry Group LP lifted its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,530 shares during the quarter. Everbridge accounts for about 13.6% of Daventry Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Daventry Group LP’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $19,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EVBG shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Everbridge from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 7,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $225,230.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,221,046. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 7,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $225,230.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,221,046. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Damore acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.39 per share, for a total transaction of $246,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,399.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

EVBG stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $24.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,129. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

