Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $58,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,580 shares of company stock worth $34,799,115 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.53.

Shares of DE stock traded up $7.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $418.90. 1,249,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,043. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $328.62 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.78%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

