Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

DNLI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised Denali Therapeutics from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.64.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.27. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $34.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average is $26.99.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.99. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.51 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 37.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 460.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $49,713.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,019,537.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $49,713.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,019,537.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at $15,649,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,083 shares of company stock valued at $972,610. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $307,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 9.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 11,503 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 30.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 37,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 128.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,769 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

