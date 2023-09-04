Dero Price Tops $2.62 on Top Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. Dero has a market cap of $36.30 million and approximately $22,794.12 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $2.62 or 0.00010117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dero has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,896.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00246532 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.23 or 0.00746149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014164 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.74 or 0.00547324 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00059295 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00117636 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,855,537 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

