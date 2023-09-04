Desjardins Lowers National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$103.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$105.00 to C$103.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NA. CSFB reduced their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$107.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$105.13.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

TSE NA opened at C$94.88 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$82.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$104.83. The stock has a market cap of C$32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$100.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$99.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 43.82%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

