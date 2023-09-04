Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,905 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned 0.13% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 177.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.62. 350,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,165. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $32.15.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

