Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Earns Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $185.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Dollar General from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities cut Dollar General from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Dollar General stock opened at $130.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.28. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $128.48 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.76.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

