Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Atlantic Securities cut Dollar General from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Edward Jones upgraded Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DG

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $130.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $128.48 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.