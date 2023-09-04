Dropbox’s (DBX) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

DBX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.75.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.74. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Dropbox had a net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 79.08%. The firm had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $242,307.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 341,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,177,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $242,307.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 341,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,177,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $59,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,453 shares in the company, valued at $15,786,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 961,084 shares of company stock worth $24,996,257 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,297,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,973,000 after acquiring an additional 651,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Dropbox by 378.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,063,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,004 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 10.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,013,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,715,000 after purchasing an additional 490,484 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,970,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,148,000 after acquiring an additional 901,437 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

