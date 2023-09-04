Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE) and NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Financial Review

Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Free Report) and NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.0% of Dune Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of NL Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 78.5% of Dune Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of NL Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Dune Acquisition has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NL Industries has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dune Acquisition N/A -100.18% 18.26% NL Industries -15.43% -6.33% -4.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dune Acquisition and NL Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Dune Acquisition and NL Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dune Acquisition N/A N/A $6.56 million N/A N/A NL Industries $166.60 million 1.48 $33.84 million ($0.51) -9.92

NL Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Dune Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dune Acquisition and NL Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dune Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A NL Industries 1 0 0 0 1.00

NL Industries has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.19%. Given NL Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NL Industries is more favorable than Dune Acquisition.

Summary

NL Industries beats Dune Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dune Acquisition

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies operating in a Software as a Service model. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida. Dune Acquisition Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Dune Acquisition Holdings LLC.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc., operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines. It also offers original equipment and aftermarket stainless steel exhaust headers, exhaust pipes, mufflers, and other exhaust components; gauges, such as GPS speedometers and tachometers; mechanical and electronic controls and throttles; wake enhancement devices, trim tabs, steering wheels, and other billet aluminum accessories; dash panels, LED indicators, wire harnesses, and other accessories; and grab handles, pin cleats, and other accessories; primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard and performance boats. The company sells its component products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through distributors. NL Industries, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is based in Dallas, Texas. NL Industries, Inc. is a subsidiary of Valhi, Inc.

