Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $180.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $191.60.

ECL opened at $182.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $191.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,008,604 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $4,266,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 8.3% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,780,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 140.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

