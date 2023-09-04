Efinity Token Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $164,269.00 (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, Efinity Token has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $29.08 million and approximately $164,269.00 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0445 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token launched on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 653,243,071 tokens. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

