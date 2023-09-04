Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$0.10 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$0.35.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark cut their target price on Eguana Technologies from C$0.60 to C$0.45 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Eguana Technologies from C$0.45 to C$0.40 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Eguana Technologies stock opened at C$0.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.58. Eguana Technologies has a 1-year low of C$0.05 and a 1-year high of C$0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

