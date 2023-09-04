ELIS (XLS) Price Hits $0.0392

ELIS (XLS) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. ELIS has a market cap of $7.83 million and $8,107.16 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.0392 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ELIS has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007307 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021035 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00017419 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00015103 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,877.23 or 1.00066578 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04368305 USD and is up 7.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $21,126.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.