Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is CIBC Asset Management Inc’s 5th Largest Position

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,963,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 204,485 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises about 2.7% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.89% of Enbridge worth $684,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 58.2% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,126,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.96 and a 1-year high of $43.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.38.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.86%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

